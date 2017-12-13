City Hall transformed for holidays

By Joe Reavis

Wylie residents are invited to visit City Hall this week and next to view office decorations crafted for the Employee Hallway Holiday Explosion and open house.

Hallways are festively decorated in holiday themes that continue inside offices and visitors are invited to cast their ballots for the best decorations in a friendly competition. Visitors should be prepared to receive bribes of cookies and treats in exchange for their votes.

Open house on all three floors of City Hall started Friday, Dec. 8, with a visit by Santa Claus, music from Wylie Community Band members and other ensembles and a greeting from Mayor Eric Hogue. The open house continues through Friday, Dec. 22, when ballots are tabulated and winners are selected.

Employees pulled out all the stops in creating their holiday-themed decorations. The Utility Billing office on the first floor has been transformed into a gingerbread house that extends into the hallway with a portico added to the front of the office.

