Fourth quarter comeback not enough at Waco

WACO – Despite some late game heroics, the most successful Sachse football season in school history came to a close Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Mustangs put up three scores in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as 10-3 Hendrickson pulled out a 42-35 win in the Class 6A Div. I Region II semifinals at Waco ISD Stadium.

“The kids never quit, and played hard. I’m proud of the way they kept battling,” Sachse head coach Mark Behrens said. “We had our chances to get on one of those two onside kicks. We had the ball there for a second and then lost it on the second kick. If we would have gone down there and tied it I think we would have had a chance to win the game.”

Sachse finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 12-1, won the District 10-6A title at 6-0 and went three rounds deep in the playoffs.