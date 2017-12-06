Hopefuls filling out primary election slots

By Joe Reavis

With less than a week remaining to file for March 6, 2018 political primary elections, a number of contests have developed from the top to the bottom of ballots, although some of the challenges will not occur until the November General Election.

Most candidates are signed up for the Republican Primary, which dominates Collin County and Texas, but a number of Democrats are throwing their hats into the ring. Filings opened Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 11.

At the top of ballots is the office of U.S. Senator held by Ted Cruz, who has not yet filed for a second term. Challenging Cruz in the GOP Primary are Geraldine Sam and Mary Miller, while Beto O’Rourke, currently a U.S. Representative from El Paso, is so far running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

The U.S. Representative seat for District 3, occupied by Sam Johnson who is not seeking re-election, is sought by Republican Van Taylor, currently serving in the Texas Senate and unopposed for the nomination. On the Democratic slate, also unopposed, is Lonnie Burch.

Seeking re-election to the District 32 seat in the U.S. House is Pete Sessions, GOP, who will be challenged in November by one of two Democratic hopefuls, Ron Marshall or Ed Meier.

