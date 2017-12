Wylie Retired School Employees will hear a musical presentation and exchange gifts at their meeting meet Wednesday, December 13.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. at the Wylie ISD Education Service Center, 951 South Ballard Ave.

WISD Family Liaison Specialist Joley Marten will present a program on the WISD Mentoring Program, members will be entertained by a student musical presentation and gifts will be exchanged.

Lunch follows at 544 Café on the Wylie High School campus.