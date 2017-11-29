Patriots fall to Bulldogs in TCAL six-man championship

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

SPRINGTOWN — As darkness descended on Porcupine Stadium last Friday, it also brought with it the realization that the light was going out on the Patriots’ chances for a state championship.

In the end, that was the case, as Wylie Prep ended up on a short end of a 72-57 decision to the Waco Methodist Children’s Home in the 2017 Texas Christian Athletic League six-man championship.

The loss to the Bulldogs — Wylie Prep beat them 66-40 during the regular season — ended an 11-3 campaign for the Patriots, one they hoped would bring them a second state crown in four seasons.

“It was a good year,” head coach Larry Uland said. “We’re (state) finalists … We had great leadership, and the seven seniors we’re losing are definitely going (to be missed). We have some good kids coming back.”

In the past five football seasons, the Patriots have compiled a 43 – 16 overall record, which includes three district championships, two state semifinal appearances, two state title games and one state championship.

(To read the entire article, check out the Nov. 29 edition or subscribe online)