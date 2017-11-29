Candidates filing for 2018 primaries

Thursday, 30 November, 2017
Coventry Christmas open house set this weekend

A pottery sale fundraiser and holiday open house is set this weekend at The Coventry Reserve, 2004 Parker Road, north of Wylie.
Coventry Reserve is a nonprofit program working with special needs adults through therapeutic programs, such as pottery. The facility operates a pottery gift shop throughout the year.
Open house is from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Cookies and cider will be available, and entertainment is planned.
