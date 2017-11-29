Candidates filing for 2018 primaries

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Candidates are starting to throw their hats in the ring and a few contested races have developed for the 2018 political party primary elections set for March 7.

Filings for office opened Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 11. Candidates for area offices file with county Republican and Democratic parties, and candidates for state and federal offices file with the state political parties.

So far, all the action in Collin County is taking place in the Republican Party. The GOP holds all county offices.

Two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination as District Attorney, incumbent Greg Willis and challenger Casey Davis, a Plano attorney.

The GOP nomination to the office of Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, has drawn three hopefuls, incumbent Jerry Shaffer, Jeff Graham and Mike McCandless.

