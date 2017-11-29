Bicyclist hit and killed by drunk driver

From Staff Reports

The Murphy Police Department is investigating an intoxication manslaughter case after the death of a bicyclist Thanksgiving Day.

Murphy Police responded to a collision between an automobile and a bicycle in the 700 block of North Murphy Road at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of the divided thoroughfare.

The bicyclist, Cameron Owen Zimmerman-Randle, 34, a resident of Wylie, was unresponsive when emergency medical personnel arrived. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced Randle dead at the scene.

The victim’s wife and family were immediately notified.

Charged with intoxication manslaughter was Wilfred TJ Manatsa, 26, of Murphy.

