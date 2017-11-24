Saturday, 25 November, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Wylie cyclist killed in Murphy by suspected drunk driver

The Wylie News

22 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Waco Methodist Children's Home defeated Wylie Prep 72-57 today in the TCAL six-man championship at Springtown High School. (For complete coverage, including photos, check out the Nov. 29 edition of The Wylie News) ... See MoreSee Less

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Wylie Prep leads Waco Methodist 28-24 at halftime of the six-man state championship game in Springtown. ... See MoreSee Less

