Wylie cyclist killed in Murphy by suspected drunk driver

The Murphy Police Department is investigating an intoxication manslaughter case after the death of a bicyclist Thanksgiving Day.

Murphy Police responded to a collision between an automobile and a bicycle in the 700 block of North Murphy Road at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of the divided thoroughfare.

The bicyclist, Cameron Owen Randle, 34, a resident of Wylie, was unresponsive when emergency medical personnel arrived. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced Randle dead at the scene. The victim’s family was immediately notified.

Charged with intoxication manslaughter was Wilfred TJ Manatsa, 26, of Murphy. Manatsa was arrested and transported to the Collin County Jail.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

