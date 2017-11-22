WEHS grad earns highest FFA degree

A graduate of Wylie East High School, Shyann Holley, received her American FFA degree at the 91st National FFA Convention and Expo held Oct. 28 in Indianapolis, Ind.

The American FFA degree is the highest degree an active FFA member can earn. Holley is the first recipient for WEHS and the first recipient since 1991 for Wylie Independent School District.

She is the daughter of Chip and Val Holley of Wylie, and is currently enrolled at Blinn College in College Station with and plans on attending Texas A&M to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine.

