Wednesday, 22 November, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Public Safety Building options presented

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

9 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

12 hours ago

The Wylie News

Looking for Black Friday ads and Small Business Saturday deals? Pick up a copy of this week's paper which features a slew of inserts! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

We would like to give a big thank you and show our appreciation for some staff members whose names you never see in print this Thanksgiving especially! Our circulation department members Lajuana, Larry and Jay and our intern Luke have been extremely busy getting papers ready to go out in time for Black Friday sales and Small Business Saturday. Pick up a copy of the today for all of the great deals. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Shop Small Saturday, November 25 for Big Savings this holidays season in Historic Downtown Wylie. For lots of information including a map, visit www.discoverwylie.com. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News

Wylie East's Obinna Ejikeme fights a North Garland Raider for a rebound last week in non-district action. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook