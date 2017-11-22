Arts festival, Christmas parade set Dec. 2

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Wylie area residents are invited to fill their Christmas shopping lists early at the annual Wylie Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, and to stick around and enjoy the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade and community tree lighting.

The arts festival features more than 150 arts and crafts vendors and food vendors set up at the First Baptist Wylie Event Center downtown. Participating vendors of fine arts and crafts were selected from applications submitted to the Public Arts Advisory Board to ensure a diverse selection of goods.

In addition to shopping, the festival includes musical entertainment throughout the day and an opportunity to visit with Santa Claus. Children’s activities include face painting, a barrel train and a selection of inflatables.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

