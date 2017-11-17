Losses to HP, Allen close out season for Raiders, Pirates



A pair of tough seasons ended last Friday night.

They belonged to the Wylie and Wylie East football programs, each of which went down to defeat — the former 44-28 at home to Allen and the latter 42-7 at Highland Park — in their respective regular-season finales.

Neither team will make the postseason, a first for either school in a while, as the Pirates finished 2-5 in District 6-6A an 3-7 overall, while the Raiders were 1-6 in District 15-5A and 2-8 overall. Each also lost to the champion of their respective districts.

Allen will host Hebron 7:30 p.m. Friday and Plano will meet Euless Trinity at that same time in a pair of Region I, Class 6A Div. I playoffs games, while McKinney plays 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southlake Carroll and Denton Guyer hosts Byron Nelson in a pair of Div. II contests.

