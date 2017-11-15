Wylie Way Christmas gift tags available

Help needed for local students

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Wylie area residents are asked to help make Christmas special this year by picking up gift tags to buy presents for distribution to less fortunate students.

Wylie Way Christmas is a program conducted annually by Wylie Independent School District to fill gift lists for students, and the younger siblings of students. Recipients registered for the program in October.

WISD Family Liaison Specialist Jolie Martin reported that 976 names were registered and gift lists filled out this year, an increase of more than 150 from a year ago.

“We have more kids and need a lot more assistance,” she declared.

Each student who registers fills out a tag requesting three gifts consisting of clothing and toys. Each item is valued at less than $100 and electronics are prohibited because of their generally costing more.

Tags can be picked up at school offices and the WISD administration building on Nov. 15, 16, 17, 27 and 28. Each tag is recorded at the time it is picked up to ensure that all are selected and that none are duplicated.

Gifts must be dropped off by Nov. 30 at any school campus or the administration. All gifts must be accompanied by the tags selected by donors.

Distribution of gifts is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9, at Draper Intermediate School.

