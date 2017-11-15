Veterans Day ceremony held

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Cadets of the Air Force JROTC units at Wylie and Wylie East High School presented the 17th annual Pass in Review to honor military veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The event was held at Wylie Stadium. The Pass in Review is a tradition of the military used for special occasions, including changes in command, retirements and promotion ceremonies.

Armistice Day was established in 1918 to commemorate the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to honor the military from all wars.

WEHS cadets are led by Corps Commander Cadet Colonel Emma Rick and WHS cadets are led by Corps Commander Cadet Colonel Solomon Nino.

Overseeing the programs are aerospace science instructors Col. Steve Jones and Senior Master Sergeant Larry Lewis at WHS, and Col. Brooks McFarland and Master Sergeant Lisa Breuer at WEHS.

Honorary Reviewing Official for the ceremony was Lt. Col Wayne Wilbanks, who retired last year after a career in the Air Force and 16 years as an aerospace science instructor at both high schools.

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.