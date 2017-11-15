Cajun Style Red Beans and Rice with Turkey

INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup long grain rice, uncooked
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- ½ cup chopped celery
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cans (15 ounces each) mild red beans in chili sauce, undrained
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 2 cups chopped leftover cooked BUTTERBALL® Turkey
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Cook rice according to package directions.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic; cook 7 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in beans, cumin, salt and hot pepper sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover. Simmer 10 minutes. Stir in turkey; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Add parsley to rice; mix lightly. Spoon onto serving platter; top with the bean mixture.
Courtesy Butterball.com
