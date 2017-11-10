Wylie-Allen/Wylie East-HP football updates

• Allen will play at Wylie 7:30 p.m. tonight at Wylie Stadium.

• Wylie East will play 7:30 p.m. tonight at Highland Park.

• Allen leads Wylie 14-7 late in the first quarter, and Highland Park leads Wylie East 14-0 in the second quarter.

• Highland Park leads Wylie East 35-0 at halftime, and Allen leads Wylie 35-14 late in the first half.

• Allen defeated Wylie 44-28. The Pirate finish the season 3-7 overall and 2-5 in District 6-6A.

• Highland Park defeats Wylie East 42-7. The Raiders finish the regular season 2-8 overall and 1-6 in District 15-5A.