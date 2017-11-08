No playoffs, so Pirates look to pillage Allen in season finale

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Wylie’s postseason chances ended last Friday at Ron Poe Stadium with a 37-35 loss to McKinney.

However, that doesn’t mean the Pirates have nothing to play for this Friday when 6-6A champ Allen comes to town for the regular-season finale.

“You play to have fun, and winning is fun,” head coach Bill Howard said. “Winning is fun. We’re going to try and win our last ball game for our seniors.”

Wylie is now 2-4 in district play and 3-6 overall after last week’s defeat, one in which Howard said “little mistakes” in all three phases of the game proved costly.

“We make little mistakes that turn into big ones,” Howard said.

If they can eliminate those this week, the possibility looms that Wylie could pull off one of the regular season’s biggest upsets.

If that happens, it would be one of the most memorable wins in school history, and send the team’s seniors out on high note.

“I’m looking for us to come out and play hard,” Howard said. “If we can do the little things right, it will be a great ball game.”

