East erases Forney 50-43 for first district win

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

WYLIE — The Raiders handed out two big gifts last Friday night with their 50-43 victory over the Forney Jackrabbits.

First, the victory sent out the team’s senior class with a win in their final high school home game. Second, and perhaps even more important, the Raiders secured their first District 15-5A victory of 2017, one that improved East’s record to 1-5 in district and 2-7 overall.

“For everybody, it’s huge,” head coach Joe Lepsis said. “We’ve been in so many of these district games, and three of them came down to the fourth quarter. It was going to be who was going to make that play to win it (in those games), and we didn’t make that play. To finally be able to overcome and make that play or two to win it is really satisfying for everybody.”

(To view the entire article, check out the Nov. 8 edition or subscribe online)