Constitutional Amendments approved throughout Texas

In a low voter turnout election throughout the state, seven Constitutional Amendments received approval.

Throughout the county, 26,371 people cast their votes or 4.86 percent. 543,036 voters were eligible to vote in this election.

Throughout the state, voting turnout was slightly higher with 5.77 percent of voters casting ballots.

In some counties throughout Texas, including some cities in Collin County, local elections bolstered voter turnout.

Proposition 1, which was approved by nearly 86 percent throughout the state, will grant property tax exemptions to certain partially disabled veterans, or their surviving spouses, whose homes were donated to them by a charity for less than the market value.

In Collin County, Proposition 1 was passed by 22,564 votes (86.94 percent) with 3,389 (13.06 percent) against the proposition.

Throughout the state, Proposition 2 also received approval with 68 percent voting in favor of the proposition. In the county, 17,124 votes (66.84 percent) were cast in favor of the proposition with 8,496 votes cast against (33.16 percent.)

Proposition 2 will ease restrictions on home equity loans by lowering the cap on fees associated with the loan from three percent to two percent of the original principal amount of the extension of credit, specify the list of authorized home equity loan lenders, change the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit and allow agricultural property owners to obtain home equity loans.

Proposition 3, which will prevent office holders appointed by the governor and receiving no salary to serving past the expiration of their term, received 83 percent approval throughout the state.

In Collin County, this proposition received 21,975 votes (85.18 percent) in support with 3,823 votes (14.92 percent) cast against the measure.

For Proposition 4, which will require any court that receives a constitutional challenge to a state law to notify the state attorney general of the challenge, 64 percent of voters throughout the state gave their approval.

In Collin County, 16,003 votes (63.06 percent) were cast in support of the measure with 9,375 votes (36.94 percent) cast in opposition.

Proposition 5, which will expand the definition of a professional sport team to provide more team-connected foundations the opportunity to hold charitable raffles, received 60 percent approval throughout the state.

In Collin County, 14,840 votes (58.71 percent) were cast in favor of the proposition, with 10,438 votes (41.29 percent) cast against.

The proposition also removes a requirement that the professional sports team foundation had to exist before Jan. 1, 2016.

For Proposition 6, which will authorize the state legislature to provide an exemption from property taxes to surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty, nearly 85 percent of voters across the state gave their approval.

In Collin County, 22,045 voters (85.30 percent) voted in favor of the measure, with 3,800 voters (14.70 percent) casting a vote in opposition.

Proposition 7, which will permit credit unions and other financial institutions to conduct raffles and other promotional activities to encourage savings, passed with nearly 60 percent of voters casting their ballot in favor of the measure.

In Collin County, the proposition passed with 14,266 votes (56.07 percent) for the measure and 11,178 votes (43.93 percent) against.

All votes are unofficial until canvassed.

By Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.