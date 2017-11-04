Wylie boys cross country 10th at state

From Staff Reports

The Wylie boys cross country team scored 231 points Saturday, good enough for 10th place at the Class 6A state cross country competition in Round Rock.

The Woodlands (88) took first, followed by Southlake Carroll (94) and El Paso Eastwood (123).

Flower Mound’s Kirk Jarrett (15:02.60) won the race, with Dylan Pitts being the first Pirate across the finish line (75th in 15:48.30).

