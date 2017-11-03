Wylie, Wylie East football updates

• Wylie will play 7:30 p.m. tonight against McKinney at Ron Poe Stadium.

• Wylie East hosts Forney 7:30 p.m. tonight at Wylie Stadium.

• Wylie East leads Forney 15-8 after one quarter, while Wylie trails McKinney 14-7 late in the first quarter.

• Wylie East leads 22-15 early in the second quarter, while Wylie is tied 14-14 with McKinney in the second quarter.

• Wylie East leads Forney 29-21 at halftime, and McKinney is up 27-14 over Wylie late in the second quarter.

• Wylie East leads Forney 36-29 late in the third quarter, while Wylie trails McKinney 36-22 in the fourth quarter.

• Wylie East drops Forney 50-43 for its first district victory of 2017 (1-5 in 15-5A). They will finish the season next Friday at Highland Park.

• McKinney edges Wylie 37-35, dropping the Pirates to 2-4 in 6-6A. The Pirates close out the regular season next Friday at home against Allen.