From Staff Reports

Wylie East volleyball saw its season end Thursday evening at Naaman Forest High School, where they lost 10-25, 9-25, 16-25 to Frisco Liberty in a Region II, Class 5A area-round match.

Kylee Kapp had three aces and nine defensive digs in the loss, while Sydney Segrest also had nine defensive digs.

