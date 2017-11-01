Wylie East volleyball advances to area round

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

ROYSE CITY — The Lady Raiders proved on Tuesday that anything can happen during the postseason, as they swept Sulphur Springs, the top seed from District 16-5A, by the scores of 25-12, 25-23, 25-23 in a Class 5A, Region II bi-district match at Royse City High School.

The Lady Raiders, the No. 4 seed out of District 15-5A, will face Frisco Liberty 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an area-round match at Naaman Forest High School.

“This group just never gives up,” head coach Lisa Curry said. “They play hard, play great defense, they swing (away), frustrate people and I love it.”

East controlled much of Game 1, but then found itself in a battle during the second and third sets. In fact, Sulphur Springs led 20-16 in Game 2 before the Lady Raiders tied it 20-20, and then went on to outscore their foes 5-3 to win the encounter.

The Lady Raiders held fairly comfortable leads during different points of the third game, and were up 24-19 before SS closed the gap at 24-22. However, the Lady Raiders got the match point on the next volley.

Kaitlyn Vickery had five aces in Tuesday’s victory, while Macey Griffin and Haley Shewmake each had 10 kills. Kylee Kapp recorded 28 assists for the winners.