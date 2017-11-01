WHS thespians present historical drama

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

A dramatic telling of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in 1911 that claimed the lives of 146 workers was presented last week by theatre students at Wylie High School.

The Triangle Factory Fire Project was written by Christopher Piehler and Scott Alan Evans using transcripts from depositions and courtroom testimony from the trials of the factory owners who were charged with manslaughter and found not guilty.

Narrating the story was Austin Partridge, playing the part of newspaper reporter William Shepherd, and students acting the parts of newsboys as they hawked newspapers by yelling out the headlines.

The 90-minute drama was presented publically Oct. 19 and 21 at the WHS theatre, and to students Oct. 18 and 20.

The factory was a sweatshop located in the upper floors of the Arch Building in New York City that employed mostly young immigrant women who worked 12 hours a day, everyday.

Opening scene was of a garment workers strike in 1910 demanding higher pay and shorter hours that failed. Garment workers were paid about $15 per week.

