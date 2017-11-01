Veterans Day to be observed

From Staff Reports

Wylie area residents are invited to take part in the annual Veterans Day ceremony, planned for Friday, Nov. 10, at Wylie stadium by Air Force JROTC cadets from Wylie and Wylie East high schools.

The ceremony starts at 10:40 a.m. in Wylie Stadium and concludes at 11:30 a.m.

A pre-event Veterans Reception will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 544 Café on the WHS campus facing Kroger supermarket. Shuttles will be provided to take the veterans from the reception to the stadium.

AFJROTC cadets extend a special invitation to all school district employees who are veterans.

Welcome and introductions begin the program, followed by a presentation of colors and singing of the national anthem. A brief history of Veterans Day and the President’s Veterans Day Letter will be read.

Veterans in attendance will be recognized by era and then by branch of service, with branch service music played.

All WHS and WEHS cadets will perform a pass and review to conclude the ceremony.

