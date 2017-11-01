Guyer loss puts Pirates in tight spot



WYLIE — The Pirates suffered a hard blow to their playoff hopes last Friday night after falling 28-24 to Denton Guyer, a contest that ended with Wylie fumbling the ball away on a potential game winning drive.

The loss dropped the Pirates to 2-3 in District 6-6A and 3-5 overall. If Wylie can beat McKinney this Friday at Ron Poe Stadium and then close out the regular season Nov. 10 with a home win over Allen, it will be 4-3 in district play and should clinch a postseason berth.

Of course, that will be easier said than done, especially against Allen, which is undefeated (5-0) in 6-6A and has dominated every district foe it’s faced this season.

The Eagles knocked off McKinney 49-14 last Friday and will host Plano East on Friday. In other 6-6A action, Plano East downed McKinney Boyd 17-5, while Plano East outlasted Plano West 45-41.

