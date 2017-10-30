Wylie subvarsity football results

From Staff Reports

Denton Guyer downed the Wylie freshman Maroon 49-10, with Williams Perry had a nice run of 80 yards for a score. Trey Adams played well at inside linebacker. Guyer also defeated the Wylie freshman White team 16-0 last week, dropping the Pirates to 5-2 with two games left in the season. The White team downed Plano 30-7 at Clark Field on Oct. 19, as Chris Washington ran loose through the Wildcats secondary all night.

On Oct. 12, the White squad downed Plano West 36-6, with Washington having an outstanding game at running back. Caden Okerstrom also had a good time as well.