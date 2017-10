From Staff Reports

The Wylie Hall of Honor formally inducted its four newest members during an Oct. 27 luncheon; Chase Gibson (Wylie High Class of 2005), Amy Pace Light (Wylie High Class of 1999), Jerod Monk (Wylie High Class of 2009) and Oveta Vardell (Wylie High School service 1988-1998).

