Wylie East volleyball clinches playoff spot

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Wylie East volleyball clinched a postseason berth Tuesday with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 win over Mesquite Poteet in the 2017 regular-season finale. That improved the Lady Raiders’ record to 15-19 overall and 8-6 in District 15-5A.

East, which is the No. 4 seed, will face either Texarkana or Sulphur Springs out of 16-5A in next week’s bi-district round. Those two teams will play Friday for their district championship.

Haley Shewmake had 11 kills in Tuesday’s win over Poteet, while Leah Stamps added 10. Macey Griffin had three aces and 15 digs in the victory, while Kylee Kapp recorded 33 assists.