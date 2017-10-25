WEHS presents performance art

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Wylie East High School theatre students took a summer assignment and turned it into a performance art production they presented to classmates and to the public last week.

“For All Those People” premiered Tuesday, Oct. 17, and was repeated Thursday, Oct. 19, for the public, and was presented in a Thursday matinee students for WEHS students.

The production was written by theatre students who addressed the question “What is it like to be a female artist today?” The stage ensemble was comprised entirely of female students.

Theatre arts teacher Andrea Farnham assigned her students to bring two songs, two poems and two pieces of art to school when classes began this semester. The collection was whittled down to a 40-minute performance of dance, song, music, video images and poetry.

