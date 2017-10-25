Volunteer earns Wylie Way Award

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

For her volunteer efforts to make Hartman Elementary School a better place for students and teachers, Susan Shuler was presented the Wylie Way Award by school district trustees.

The presentation was made at the Wylie Independent School District board meeting Monday, Oct. 16.

“Susan Shuler exemplifies the Wylie Way spirit of others before self in every way,” Hartman Principal Shawna Ballast said. “Here at Hartman, she is the first to see a need and jump in to see how she can help.”

The honoree is often a substitute teacher at the school, but when she is not filling that role she is a regular fixture, from working with RebuildWylie after the April 2016 hailstorm, to planting flowers in front of the school, serving food at the scholarship dinner, and connecting Hartman with the Bridge Connect food pantry to help less fortunate families.

Shuler volunteered to open and work in the Hartman library when the librarian had to be absent after a house fire, decorates the building for special events and makes third and fourth grade students feel special during STAAR testing days.

When it was suggested to give away bicycles for attendance awards, three were donated and Shuler went out and got six more bicycle donations.

“Our staff and students, alike, love and appreciate Mrs. Shuler. Her spirit of volunteerism, caring and giving make Hartman a great place,” Ballast declared.

