Friday’s contest critical to Pirates’, Guyer’s playoff hopes

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

The Pirates earned an huge win last Friday when they thrashed Plano 34-3 at Clark Stadium. That victory improved Wylie’s District 6-6A record to 2-2 and puts them right back in the postseason race.

The problem, if there is one, is that the remaining road is not be an easy one, as the Pirates must battle three teams who also have playoff aspirations.

First, Denton Guyer, also 2-2 after a 45-7 loss last week to Allen, comes to town Friday for homecoming. After that, the Pirates sail off to McKinney to face a Lions’ team that stood at 3-1 last week following a 63-50 win over Plano East; McKinney running back Matt Gadek set a new Texas single-game rushing record with 594 yards in that contest.

The regular season concludes Friday, Nov. 10 at home against Allen (4-0), the one team that currently is 6-6A’s cream of the crop.

