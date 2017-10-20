Wylie ISD football updates

• Wylie East will face Lovejoy 7:30 p.m. Friday for Homecoming at Wylie Stadium.

• Wylie-Plano will kick off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium in Plano.

• Wylie leads Plano 20-0 in the second quarter, while Wylie East is ahead 7-6 over Lovejoy in the second quarter.

• Wylie leads Plano 27-0 at halftime, while East holds a slim 7-6 halftime lead over Lovejoy.

• Lovejoy leads Wylie East 12-7 after three quarters, while Wylie is up 34-3 over Plano in the third quarter.

• Wylie improves to 2-2 in District 6-6A after beating Plano 34-3. They will host Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 27 for Homecoming.

• Wylie East falls to 0-4 in District 15-5A following a 28-21 loss to Lovejoy. They will play Friday, Oct. 27 at West Mesquite.