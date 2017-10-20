Hartman Elementary School students participate in a parade for being designated as a Blue Ribbon School.
Hartman Elementary School hosted a parade in honor of the school being named a Blue Ribbon School.
Wylie ISD football updates
• Wylie East will face Lovejoy 7:30 p.m. Friday for Homecoming at Wylie Stadium. • Wylie-Plano will kick off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium in Plano.
Video: Hartman Elementary School receives Blue Ribbon designation
We are looking for World War II Veterans living in the area. If you have a family member or friend who is a WWII Veteran please message us and let us know. ... See MoreSee Less
For great crafts and a fun time for all, come to the 4th Annual Craft Fair at Cowboy Church of Collin County, Oct. 21. ... See MoreSee Less
