Walloping of Wolves gives Pirates first district victory



By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

WYLIE — The Pirates do not have an easy schedule ahead of them, but as head coach Bill Howard said, the team’s destiny is still in its own hands.

A big reason for that is Wylie broke into the District 6-6A win column last week with a 56-27 home thrashing of Plano West, a victory that improved the Pirates’ record to 1-2 in 6-6A and 2-4 overall. They’ll look to even their district mark at 2-2 this Friday against Plano at Clark Stadium.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in 6-6A after falling 38-10 to Allen last Friday. In other district action, McKinney Boyd dropped Plano East 13-7, and Denton Guyer downed McKinney 31-14. While Wylie battles Plano this Friday, Plano East will travel to McKinney, Boyd will face West at Kimbrough Stadium and Allen heads north to Guyer.

In Wylie’s case, they’ll likely need to win three of their next four games in order to earn a postseason berth. Doing that would give the Pirates a 4-3 district record.

