CISD residents to vote on $115 million bond issue

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Community Independent School District voters cast ballots in a Nov. 7 election on a proposal to issue $115 million in bonds for construction of new facilities and additions to existing facilities to address growth expected to almost double student population over the next decade.

Early voting for the bond election starts Monday, Oct. 23, and runs through Friday, Nov. 3.

If approved, bonds will be sold in two issues, the first would be $62.18 million for construction of a new high school and converting the current high school into a middle school, and the second would be $53.59 million to enlarge and renovate facilities, and construct another campus.

Property tax increase to repay the bond issues is estimated at 4.5 cents, increasing the total levy to $1.67 per $100 assessed valuation.

CISD currently serves 2,633 students. District facilities are expected to reach maximum capacity of 2,710 in 2021. Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens reported that the first phase of the project, construction of a high school, should be completed in 2020.

For more stories like this subscribe to the print or e-edition.