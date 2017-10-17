Hall of Honor to induct four members on Oct. 27

From Staff Reports

The Wylie Hall of Honor will induct four new members during a Friday, Oct. 27 ceremony at the First Baptist Wylie Event Center, beginning at noon.

The following four former Wylie athletes will be inducted:

• Chase Gibson — Wylie Class of 2005 — presented by Bill Howard.

• Amy Place Light — Wylie Class of 1999 — presented by Tami Nauyokas.

• Jerod Monk — Wylie Class of 2009 — presented by Bill Howard.

• Oveta Vardell — Wylie High School service — 1988-98 — presented by Dr. Sam Terry.