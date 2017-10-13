Collin County veterans to be honored

Twenty Collin County military veterans will be honored for their wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement at the annual Congressional Veterans Commendation (CVC) Ceremony on October 28th at Collin College.

The honorees were nominated by local Collin County constituents and will be recognized by U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, District 3.

“It is my high honor to congratulate this year’s twenty veteran honorees,” Johnson said. “The twenty CVC Honorees being recognized at this final ceremony are a remarkable and inspiring group of local heroes.”

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. in the John Anthony Theater of the Spring Creek Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano.

To be honored are John Antal and Tracy Baker of Allen, David Bristol of Prosper, Clifton Bradford, Howard Gilcrease, Richard Grady, Carol MacGibbon, Phillip Raign and Robert Staib of Plano, Tyler Gately, Jerry Madden and David Schaefer of Richardson, John Keating of Frisco, Colin Kimball, Jason Morgan and Paul Reed of McKinney, Paul Putnam of Dallas and William Mills and John Wroten of Fairview.

