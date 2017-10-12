Wylie boys cross country wins district

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

The Wylie boys’ cross country team raced to first place (43 points) Thursday morning during the District 6-6A meet at North Lakes Park, and will compete in the Oct. 23 Region I meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. They will joined there by Plano West (66) and Plano East (78), who finished second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lady Pirate runners Katelyn Buckley (sixth in 19:50.00) and Emily Waters (seventh at 20:02.60) will take part as individuals at regionals after finishing among the top 10. Wylie’s girls finished seventh overall (136), while Plano East (66), McKinney Boyd (71) and Denton Guyer (92) will compete as teams at regionals.

Wylie East

The Lady Raiders just missed making the regional meet, scoring 102 points to take fourth at District 15-5A meet at Myers Park in McKinney. The Raiders finished sixth (173) in the boys’ competition.

Ending up ahead of the East girls were Highland Park (24), Lovejoy (43) and Forney (101), while Lovejoy (23), Mesquite Poteet (76) and Highland Park (81) were the top-three boys teams.

Makayla Marley (14th in 20:40.7) was the top Lady Raider runner, while Travis Delgado (25th in 17:59.1) led the Raiders. Highland Park freshman Sophia Oliai (18:378.6) won the girls’ race, while Royse City junior Tanner Townsend (15:40.9) captured the boys’ title.