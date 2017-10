From Staff Reports

The Wylie East Raider tennis team fought hard Tuesday, with Raider players won many games in each of their matches. However, in the end Highland Park won 19-0.

This concludes the regular season and the Raiders have secured third place in district. East will now face Hallsville in the first round of the area round 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at Van High School.