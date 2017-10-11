Tax notices mailed

By Joe Reavis

Collin County property owners will receive notices this week from the County Tax Assessor for what they owe in 2017 ad valorem taxes.

More than 300,000 items, some containing tax notices for multiple properties, were mailed from the tax office last week and were expected to arrive in mailboxes the middle of this week.

The notices represent property taxes owed to cities, the county and school, college, hospital and utility districts throughout Collin County. The tax office bills and collects taxes for 43 entities.

In Wylie, for example, property owners will receive a tax bill for the city of Wylie, Wylie Independent School District, Collin County and Collin College.

