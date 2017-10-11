Raiders, Royce City hook up Friday as district action resumes

By Greg Ford

WYLIE — The Raiders return to the gridiron 7:30 p.m. Friday at Royse City, a contest in which Wylie East looks to turn around its district fortunes; they currently stand 0-2 in 15-5A after losses to North Forney (70-65) and Mesquite Poteet (44-14).

The entire district had a bye this past weekend and will resume action this Friday. Other 15-5A games are West Mesquite at Highland Park, North Forney at Mesquite Poteet and Forney at Lovejoy.

Friday’s contest against the Bulldogs (0-2 in district as well) will be the first of five remaining 15-5A contests, with East likely having to win four to have a shot at the postseason. After Royse City, the Raiders will host Lovejoy during homecoming on Oct. 20, followed by an Oct. 27 contest at West Mesquite, a Nov. 3 home game with Forney for Senior Night and then the Oct. 10 regular-season finale at defending Class 5A state champion Highland Park.

A year ago, the Raiders handed the Scots their last defeat of 2016, also in the regular-season finale, before HP went on a playoff run that concluded with a state championship win over Temple.

