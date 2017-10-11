Marching band invitational next weekend

From Staff Reports

That Wylie Band of Wylie High School hosts 22 area high school marching bands Saturday, Oct. 14, at the eighth annual Wylie Marching Invitational.

The competition, which starts at 10 a.m., at Wylie Stadium, is a tune-up for University Interscholastic League marching contests to be held the following weekend. Wylie Independent School District will host the district UIL contest Saturday, Oct. 21.

As the host for the contest this weekend, WHS musicians will not be competing but will perform their on-field routine in a 10 p.m. exhibition of their routine entitled “The Minor Fall, the Major Lift,” which are words from the song “Hallelujah” from the musical Shrek, WHS Band Director Todd Dixon said.

Dixon noted that band students helped develop this year’s competition program that features stationary panels that start by depicting negative things in life and progress through positives. Out of 300 students in the band program, 250 take the field during marching season.

Wylie East High School performs at 12:15 p.m.

