Army nurse to receive Congressional gold medal Oct. 25

Garcia was one of thousands of Japanese prisoners forced to endure the Bataan Death March

World War II ended more than 72 years ago, and for most, the events and stories surrounding that global conflict are what they see in movies, old newsreels, or read in books and magazines.

However, for a declining number around the globe, memories from that time are very real, because these folks lived through them.

One is Segundina Agcaolli Garcia, known as Ding to many, who, now in her 90s, is a frequent visitor to the Sachse Senior Center. However, more than 70 years ago, Garcia was an Army nurse in the Philippines, and lived through the Japanese takeover, occupation and eventual expulsion from the islands.

On Oct. 25, Garcia, along with other surviving members of the Philippine military from that period, will be honored in a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony recognizing their efforts during that moment in history.

“I was in Bataan during the outbreak of the war,” Garcia said. “It was right after Pearl Harbor.”

