Not going to the fair on Fair Day?

Come join us at Painting with a Twist for this fun Family Day Painting! Kids 7 & Up are welcome. Fletcher’s Corny Dog Bites provided to all painters! Monday, October 9, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm.

www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/wylie/event/1311081/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo