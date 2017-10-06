Pirates rally, but fall short in 2017 6-6A opener

By Greg Ford

WYLIE — The Panthers and Pirates completed another chapter in what could be dubbed the “Battle of 544,” and this was a memorable one.

After 48 minutes of regulation, the two 6-6A opponents were deadlocked 34-34, the result of a last-minute touchdown by Wylie. Then, in the first overtime, East quarterback Brandon Mallory ended the matter with a 12-yard run, giving his team a 41-34 win in the district opener for each team.

Plano East (2-2 overall, 1-0 in 6-6A) will host Denton Guyer this Friday at Kimbrough Stadium, while Wylie travels Friday to face McKinney Boyd at Ron Poe Stadium. Guyer lost is district opener 38-36 to Plano this past Friday, while McKinney Boyd fell 61-10 to Allen. McKinney downed Plano West in the other District 6-6A contest.

“We’re 1-0 in district play and (won) against a very good opponent,” said Plano East head coach Joey McCullough. “I was pleased with us offensively most of night … (It was) an unbelievable game up front by our offensive line.”

