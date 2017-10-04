Wylie ISD volleyball updates

From Staff Reports

The Wylie and Wylie East volleyball teams each suffered a setback Tuesday, with the Lady Pirates falling 23-25, 19-25, 23-25 to McKinney and the Lady Raiders dropping a 22-25, 25-19, 11-25, 26-24,12-15 decision to Forney. Wylie is now 0-8 in District 6-6A, while East is 4-4 in 15-5A competition.

Victoria Vo led the Lady Pirates with 13 kills (team total was 32), while Sarah Sheffield recorded three service aces. Vo also had a team-high 17 defensive digs, while Avery Roe had 15 assists, with Izzy Jones added 13 of the latter.

Wylie will host Plano West on Friday, and will travel Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Allen. The Lady Raiders will play Friday at West Mesquite and then host Highland Park on Tuesday, Oct. 10.