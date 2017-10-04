Prison term assessed in triple fatality

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

A 2-year prison term was assessed on the driver of a vehicle that killed a Nevada Volunteer Fire Department captain and his two children in 2016 on Hwy. 78 between Wylie and Lavon.

The verdict against Margarito Quintero Rosales, 35, on three counts of criminally negligent homicide was assessed Friday, Sept. 29, in a Collin County state district court. Rosales was an undocumented resident of Mexico and did not possess a driver’s license.

The wreck killed Peter Hacking of Lavon and two of his children, Ellie Bryant, 4, and Grayson Hacking, 22 months. Hacking is survived by his wife, Courtney, and seven children.

Rosales was the driver of a Ford van that swerved into oncoming traffic on Hwy. 78 on March 31, 2016, striking the Hacking vehicle, a Toyota sedan, head-on. The Toyota was southbound and the van was traveling north. Investigators reported they believed that Rosales fell asleep at the wheel.

