Plentiful pumpkins just a short car ride away

By Sonia Duggan

[email protected]

Fall is here and the décor of choice, pumpkins, will soon be appearing on doorsteps throughout neighborhoods. Searching for that perfect pumpkin or gourd for decorating or carving can be a fun experience especially if you have children. If you want your excursion to be memorable, and not at your local grocery or home improvement store, we’ve comprised a list of pumpkin patches near and far.

Creekwood United Methodist ChurchThis church, located in Fairview, is hosting a community-wide pumpkin patch and fall festival on its ample acreage at the corner of Stacey Rd and Country Club. They feature over seven tons of pumpkins with proceeds benefitting Creekwood youth mission work. The Pumpkin Patch is open October 1 – 31, 9 a.m. – dusk. A fall festival, free to visitors, is planned for Saturday, October 15, from 3 – 6 p.m. Attendees will be treated to a petting zoo, hay rides, face painting, carnival games, cake walks, a bounce house, balloon animals, hotdogs, popcorn and much more.

www.creekwoodumc.org

Murphy Road Baptist Church

Need a quick pumpkin pick or jack-o-lantern for your youngster? This smaller patch showcases a bright orange display of an estimated 2000 pumpkins at 411 S. Murphy Rd. The patch begins Oct. 1 and will run through October 31. Costs are based on the size of the pumpkin and are determined by the supplier not the church.

Times to pick out your pumpkins are Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday – Friday 2 to 8 p.m. All proceeds go toward scholarships for youth and adult camps.

Wylie United Methodist Church

Convenient to Wylie and the surrounding area, the church is hosting their annual pumpkin patch again this year. Visitors have the opportunity to drive by and pick out pumpkins seven days a week. They are open starting Oct. 2 Monday –Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. They officially close Oct. 31.

For the full story see the October 4 issue or subscribe online.