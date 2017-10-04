Fundraisers set for young patient on the kidney transplant list

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

A number of fundraising events are on tap during the next few months to benefit a 4-year-old Lavon boy who ultimately will need a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with irreversible kidney failure.

In June, Cash Williams, son of Tony and Meagan Williams, was found to have extensive scarring on his kidneys as the result of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and has undergone extensive testing and visits to medical specialists.

The 4-year-old is signed up with Children’s Organ Transplant Association, a nonprofit organization that pays much of the cost of a transplant, about $500,000, and his family is working to raise $100,000 as their share of lifetime transplant-related expenses.

A Grand Heritage subdivision community garage sale is set Saturday, Oct. 14, at Nesmith Elementary School with proceeds going to medical expenses of the Lavon youngster.

Other fundraisers include a pancake breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Applebee’s restaurant in Rockwall, a chili cook-off and silent auction in February, restaurant spirit nights and sales of “Cash’s Crusaders” T-shirts.

